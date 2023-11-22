ADVERTISEMENT

Rain in Bengaluru; flooding affects traffic in many parts  

November 22, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The rainfall is expected to continue for a day or two and eventually subside

The Hindu Bureau

Just when the people of Bengaluru started to complain about the scorching heat, the city received light to moderate rain on Wednesday (Nov 22). The rainfall is expected to continue for a day or two and eventually subside, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The sudden afternoon rain led many unprepared school and college students to seek shelter on the roads. It also caused flooding in several areas, forcing the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) to issue advisories throughout the evening. 

Traffic movement was affected in areas around Iblur, Hebbal, Sanjaynagar, Kalyan Nagar, HBR Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Electronics City.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“An upper air cyclonic circulation which had formed in the interior Tamil Nadu and some parts of Kerala, 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level resulted in these showers. While Bengaluru will see some rainfall even on Thursday, we have given a yellow alert to some places in the districts of Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga where heavy rain is expected,” said A. Prasad, scientist, IMD Bengaluru.

Singasandra, Arakere, Bommanahalli, and Kengeri are among the places that received rainfall in Bengaluru on Wednesday, according to the data provided by Varuna Mitra of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / rains

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US