Rain impact: 196 areas saw inundation, 10 house affected in Bengaluru

The moderate to heavy rainfall that lashed Bengaluru over the past five days has caused inundation at 196 spots in the city, even as water entered 10 houses.

In a press meeting on Monday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said Bengaluru has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in different pockets at different intervals. BBMP categorises the pattern as “scattered rainfall.” No area has received intense rainfall, he said.

Mr. Giri Nath said although 196 spots saw waterlogging and water entered ten houses, the water receded within two hours. He informed that the Mahadevapura zone saw more flooding among the eight BBMP zones in the city.

Trees uprooted

On the other hand, 171 big trees and 690 branches have fallen. Among the 171 trees that fell, the BBMP has already cleared 162 trees, and only 50 branches remain to be cleared, he said. Every day, the wooden logs and branches are transported to the forest department’s depots.

