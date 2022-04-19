Rain disrupts normal life in Bengaluru

A man tries to start his two-wheeler during the rain in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy rain continued to lash the city on Monday evening, throwing evening peak hour traffic out of gear.

Over 12 cases of trees falling in Jakkur, Amruthahalli, RMV Extension, Yelahanka, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Shivanahalli, B.V.K. Iyengar Road, Nrupatunga Road, and Jayanagar were reported. This included the fall of a coconut tree in Jayanagar, which is a rare occurrence.

Within an hour of the rain, several roads, especially key junctions in the city, were waterlogged, making commuters’ way home an ordeal. Waterlogging was reported at the key Nayandahalli Junction, Bhadrappa Layout on Outer Ring Road, Chickpet, parts of Indiranagar, among other areas.

“Driving a two-wheeler through the waterlogged roads was a tough task and potentially hazardous,” said Sindhu K., a two-wheeler rider.

Several underpasses were also inundated and commuters were seen trying to avoid underpasses during the rain. “Most of the underpasses in the city are ill designed. As I came through the underpass in Kodigehalli, there was almost a feet of water. It could have been potentially dangerous,” said Sandeep Kumar.