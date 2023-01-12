Rain dampens Bescom customer service, say consumers

January 12, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Uninterrupted power supply is still a long way off for the IT capital. On any given day, one or the other locality in the city has electricity problems — a scheduled or unscheduled interruption. When it rains, problems peak. Citizens then find that it is almost impossible to get any kind of service despite raising complaints on the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom)’s 24x7 helpline, 1912, and on its recently launched WhatsApp helpline number.

In May 2022, Bescom launched WhatsApp numbers for eight divisions, out of which four are dedicated to the four circles in Bengaluru. Though there is immediate response on these numbers, consumers report that redirection to a lineman who can actually solve the problem is usually a rarity on rainy days.

Service stations

Same is the case even with 1912, and on busy days, the lines are jammed. Consumers, however, are somewhat happy that they receive redressal sooner now when compared to the past.

“On normal days, their response time is good and it has improved a lot in the last decade or so. As there would usually be a flood of calls on rainy days, it is difficult for them to respond quickly. However, to address such problems, they could maybe establish service stations in every locality. When a complaint is registered, a technician can immediately go to the spot and take care of the problem,” suggested. M.G. Prabhakar, former member of the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) advisory committee.

Data provided by Bescom shows that WhatsApp helplines received 15,000 complaints between May and December in 2022, with the highest number being received in June (2,559) and August (2,215). While most of these complaints had been closed, 257 were pending. The other helpline, 1912, while receiving 5-6 lakh complaints on an average every month, received 7,79,298 calls in the rainy month of May.

Lack of accountability

Consumers are also of the opinion that the lack of accountability often makes authorities lax about providing efficient redressal. A monitory body is essential for a “power consumers’ redressal watch,” they said.

“We do not have a benchmark to analyse the effectiveness of the complaint handling system. Something should be done about this at the policy level. When we checked in rural areas, 85% people did not know that there is a helpline. Even on the consumer grievance redressal forum (where longterm complaints are filed), there are hardly any complaints due to lack of awareness. Similarly, there is also a deficit of trust in the systems among consumers. This trust should be reinstated by Bescom through their work,” said Y.G. Muralidharan, consumer rights expert.

Bescom officials said steps are being taken regularly to make the consumer experience better. “With WhatsApp and 1912, they get immediate responses. Only when calls are more, lines are jammed. Now, in preparation for the next monsoon, we are coming up with ‘Integrated Voice Recording System. It will enable consumers to leave a voice recording of their complaint if they do not get connected to the line. It will be ready in two months,” said S.R. Nagaraj, General Manager (Customer Relations) Bescom.