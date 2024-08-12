Bengaluru experienced moderate to heavy rainfall late August 11 night onwards, leading to waterlogging in several areas. The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued warnings of slow-moving traffic across key routes on August 12 morning and advised commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

The police said traffic along Wind Tunnel Road is sluggish towards Kempapura due to waterlogging. Along Bannerghatta Road and Jayadeva, both directions are significantly congested due to waterlogging. Slow traffic is reported towards Silk Board at Rupena Agrahara, the police said.

A vehicle breakdown between Tubarahalli and Kundalahalli caused slow traffic.

Heavy delays are also being reported due to ongoing BMRCL work along ORR.

Traffic is slow due to BBMP and railway underpass work at Panattur S Cross and heavy rain caused inundation, adding to the chaos.

Waterlogging has caused slow traffic on both the upper ramp towards the city and the down ramp towards the airport at Hebbal flyover.

Other affected areas include Marathahalli, Karthik Nagar, Kalyan Nagar, Puttenahalli, Varthur Kodi, and the stretch from Sakra Hospital to Bellandur.

