Rain causes inconvenience to commuters, residents in Bengaluru

Rain lashed Bengaluru after a brief hiatus inconveniencing commuters who had to wade through waterlogged roads and some areas faced inundation.

According to the data shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), nine trees and 32 branches fell till 7 pm. The BBMP managed to clear four trees and 18 branches until then. As the rain continued, the BBMP kept 63 teams on standby to respond to possible flooding.

Due to heavy rain, the Panathur railway bridge saw water logging causing significant traffic delays. The traffic department advised people to use alternate routes to reach homes

While several roads were inundated at Sarjapur and northern parts of Bengaluru such as Kempapura towards the airport road, water entered into a house near Yelachenahalli. BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath said at Yelachenahalli, the drain was blocked due to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) work and this resulted in an overflow of rainwater on the road. The water also entered a house. The BBMP swung into action to pump out the water and BWSSB vacated its materials and earthmover from the site.

Balakrishna Venkatesh, a businessman from Ranka Colony said Ranka Colony 6th main road was inundated. But this time, the BBMP arrived quickly and drained the water. He urged the BBMP to stop unfinished works because this is a major cause for flooding.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police, who were giving constant alerts on social media, listed Kempapura, Hebbal, Gorguntepalya, Tumakuru Road, Queen’s Road, Marathahalli, Hoodi Junction, Electronics City and Panathur Railway Bridge among others as those where traffic congestion was being caused due to the heavy rain.

