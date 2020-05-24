Rain brings temperature down, floods houses; trees fall in many areas

Bengaluru

24 May 2020 23:08 IST

City recorded widespread rainfall ranging from 5 mm to 40 mm

Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, that lashed the city on Sunday afternoon resulted in inundation and tree- fall in many neighbourhoods across the city. Residents of 10th Main, 6th Sector of HSR Layout and Banaswadi, among other areas, saw their homes flooded.

“This happens every time it rains. Our houses are flooded with rainwater mixed with sewage. This is because sewage lines and drains are blocked. Repeated complaints to both Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have not yielded any result,” said Shivanand Bhat, a resident of HSR Layout.

Sewage entered many homes and flooded the roads in Garuthman Park, Basavanagudi. “We have to sanitise our homes. We fear that this is going to result in spread of water-borne diseases,” a resident said.

Advertising

Advertising

Fire Services personnel pumping out water from the basement of an apartment complex on South End Road in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K.

The city, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), received widespread rainfall ranging from 5 mm to 40 mm. This also brought down the high daytime temperature by at least four to five degrees Celsius. According to KSNDMC director G.S. Srinivas Reddy, the rain was accompanied by winds of 30-40 km/hour. Jayanagar, Banashankari, and surrounding areas received the maximum rainfall on Sunday afternoon, he said.

The BBMP control rooms received many complaints about tree-fall from Graphite India Road, Bescom Road at Chokkasandra, HAL Airport Road, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Mathikere, and other places. A tree branch fell on a BBMP office at Azadnagar and another on a house on 3rd Main Road, Srikanteshwaranagar, Marappanapalya ward.

The control room of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services received complaints of inundation from Dalmia Circle, J.P. Nagar 4th Phase, and Seshadripuram.

Pre-monsoon showers

C.S. Patil from the Meteorological Department told The Hindu that the heavy rain, coupled with high-speed winds, was characteristic of pre-monsoon showers. The high temperature over the past few days and humidity had resulted in cumulonimbus clouds developing vertically, causing down draft. This has resulted in high wind speed. That apart, the trough over Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Tamil Nadu also had a part in the heavy rain. Dr. Reddy said more rain could be expected after May 27 if the cyclonic circulation on the Arabian Sea strengthened.