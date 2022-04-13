Rain brings relief from heat; trees uprooted at 12 locations

Trees uprooted in many parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 13, 2022 23:22 IST

Bringing relief from the summer heat, rain lashed several parts of the city on Wednesday evening, resulting in uprooting of trees at 12 locations.

Trees fell on the road blocking traffic at various locations such as Ramachandra Agrahara’s petrol bunk near the TR Mill, JP Nagar 2nd Stage, 7th Cross, opposite the Police Station, Chamarajapet 4th Main Road, 9th Cross, Kasturba Road (Vittal Mallya Road) and others.

Meanwhile, Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta convened an emergency virtual meeting of officials and directed them to address grievances of the public. In a press release, the BBMP has stated that the city is likely to receive rain for the next three days. The Commissioner has warned of taking action against officials who fail to respond to grievances of the public related to stagnated rain water, clearing trees fallen on the road, etc.

“BBMP teams should immediately reach the places where trees/branches have fallen or wherever rainwater gets blocked. They should immediately resolve the issue and facilitate smooth traffic. All the zonal control rooms shall have the necessary equipment/ machines along with the necessary personnel. Zone-wise senior officials should conduct meetings to address the prevailing rain-related issues,” Mr. Gupta stated in the press release.

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) observations recorded at 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday said the city received rainfall of 12.1 mm. The maximum temperature recorded in the city limits was 33.7 degrees Celsius and minimum 23.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the forecast for the next 24 hours states that the city is likely to receive rain/thundershowers and mist is likely during morning hours in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.