Video | Rain in Bengaluru and what the world sees

Several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rain on October 19. The rain began in the evening. The damage could be seen the next morning on October 20.

The city of Bengaluru is expanding at a very fast pace, but every spell of rain exposes the poor planning, or the lack of planning, for this growth.

Over the past two decades, successive governments have been encouraging the growth of Bengaluru, inviting investments and companies, and also encouraging people to buy homes, cars and two-wheelers, but it appears that no one is preparing Bengaluru for this growth in terms of civic infrastructure.

The result is that these kind of images are splashed all over social media, and are then seen by people all around the world.


