Railways to introduce cab pick-up points at SMVT

For the first time, the Bengaluru Railway Division of South Western Railways (SWR) will introduce designated parking spaces for app-based cab aggregators at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli. These spaces will serve as convenient pick-up points for passengers arriving at the railway station.

The terminal, renovated and opened in 2022 at a cost of ₹314 crore, features state-of-the-art facilities comparable to those found at airports. The terminal re-imagines a railway station as a hub for both transport and commerce, aiming to enhance the customer experience. However, it lacked designated pick-up points for app-based aggregator cabs. According to officials, designated pick-up points will now be established, with the contract awarded to a Mumbai-based firm. The new system is expected to be implemented soon this month.

A senior official said the contract had been awarded for three years at SMVT. “The company awarded the contract will manage and provide the designated space at the station for app-based cab aggregators. Passengers who book a cab through their app will be able to proceed directly to this designated area and easily board their cab,” the official added.

The railways have allocated a 120-square-foot space on the Banaswadi side entrance of the SMVT station where cabs can routinely come and pick up or drop and leave. The current area outside the station is unsuitable due to a lack of control over vehicles, leading to chaos with autos, private vehicles, and cabs who come to pick up and drop, creating congestion and traffic issues. To address this, the railway official said they have decided to designate a specific area for cab pick-up and drop-off, aiming to manage the process systematically. Currently, the terminal provides parking for 250 four-wheelers, 900 two-wheelers, 50 autorickshaws, and 20 cabs.