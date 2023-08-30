ADVERTISEMENT

Railways proposes to extend Bengaluru airport train to other destinations to increase patronage

August 30, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Bengaluru:

SWR source told The Hindu that occupancy rates in trains on Bengaluru airport route are falling below 1%

Darshan Devaiah B.P.

The journey from Bengaluru to the airport takes approximately 90 minutes, and encompasses a 10-minute, 3.5-km free shuttle bus ride from KIA halt station to the airport. The ticket price is ₹35, which is the cheapest among all available modes of transport. | Photo Credit: File photo

Battling poor patronage for the MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains operating from Bengaluru city to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) railway station, South Western Railway (SWR) has proposed to extend the train to Chikkaballapur to increase occupancy.

SWR source told The Hindu that occupancy rates on trains to Bengaluru airport are falling below 1%. Hence, the SWR has proposed extending the trains to Chikkaballapur in a bid to increase occupancy. “We are awaiting approval,” a senior SWR official said.

In June this year, SWR had discontinued all MEMU train operations between Bengaluru and KIA railway station due to low occupancy and a significant shortage of crew members. Surprisingly, just 15 days later, the train services were reinstated, without any prior announcement.

The journey from Bengaluru to the airport takes approximately 90 minutes, and encompasses a 10-minute, 3.5-km free shuttle bus ride from KIA halt station to the airport. The ticket price is ₹35, which is the cheapest among all available modes of transport.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) built the station at an approximate cost of ₹3 crore. It was inaugurated on January 4, 2021. The SWR is running eight pairs of trains, including six pairs of MEMU trains, on the route for the benefit of air passengers and people working at the airport.

