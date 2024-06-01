Railways, police differ on cause of loco engine derailment incident

The city railway police have intensified the investigation into a loco engine derailment which, according to the complaint, occurred due to a ballast placed on the track between Nayandahalli and city railway station last Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint filed by James Mathew, senior section engineer, the police registered an FIR against unknown persons charging them under section 150 (1) A ( Maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) .

The front axel of the loco train ( 40455 KJM) heading to city railway station from Nayandahalli derailed around 6.30 p.m. The railway officials, based on a report from Kengeri station, rushed to the spot and conducted a joint inspection to allegedly find a ballast kept on the outer rail track which they said caused the derailment of the front axle of the loco and filed a complaint seeking detailed investigations.

However, the preliminary probe has revealed that there was no proof of any ballast found at the accident spot, sources said. The police conducted inquiries and suspect that the derailment could be due to a technical error.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.