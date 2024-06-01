GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Railways, police differ on cause of loco engine derailment incident

Published - June 01, 2024 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The city railway police have intensified the investigation into a loco engine derailment which, according to the complaint, occurred due to a ballast placed on the track between Nayandahalli and city railway station last Saturday.

Based on the complaint filed by James Mathew, senior section engineer, the police registered an FIR against unknown persons charging them under section 150 (1) A ( Maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) .

The front axel of the loco train ( 40455 KJM) heading to city railway station from Nayandahalli derailed around 6.30 p.m. The railway officials, based on a report from Kengeri station, rushed to the spot and conducted a joint inspection to allegedly find a ballast kept on the outer rail track which they said caused the derailment of the front axle of the loco and filed a complaint seeking detailed investigations.

However, the preliminary probe has revealed that there was no proof of any ballast found at the accident spot, sources said. The police conducted inquiries and suspect that the derailment could be due to a technical error.

Related Topics

railway / railway accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.