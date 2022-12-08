Railway staff find woman’s body under train seat

December 08, 2022 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The train was coming from Bangarpet to Baiyappanahalli station

The Hindu Bureau

The body was wrapped in a plastic sheet, and stuffed under the seat in the train.

An AC mechanic found the body of an unidentified woman, wrapped in a plastic sheet, stuffed under the seat on a train coming from Bangarpet to Baiyappanahalli station on December 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santosh Kumar K. boarded the train t Bangarpet. He saw a plastic sheet under the seat. After the train reached Baiyappanahalli station and all the passengers alighted, he noticed that the bag was lying unattended. He alerted the railway staff.

When the railway staff opened the bag, they found the body of a woman. The body was wrapped in several layers of blankets and covered with a yellow plastic sheet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman seemed to be aged around 35 years. There were multiple injuries on her neck and other parts of the body.

The railway police have registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US