Railway staff find woman’s body under train seat

The train was coming from Bangarpet to Baiyappanahalli station

December 08, 2022 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The body was wrapped in a plastic sheet, and stuffed under the seat in the train.

An AC mechanic found the body of an unidentified woman, wrapped in a plastic sheet, stuffed under the seat on a train coming from Bangarpet to Baiyappanahalli station on December 6.

Santosh Kumar K. boarded the train t Bangarpet. He saw a plastic sheet under the seat. After the train reached Baiyappanahalli station and all the passengers alighted, he noticed that the bag was lying unattended. He alerted the railway staff.

When the railway staff opened the bag, they found the body of a woman. The body was wrapped in several layers of blankets and covered with a yellow plastic sheet.

The woman seemed to be aged around 35 years. There were multiple injuries on her neck and other parts of the body.

The railway police have registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

