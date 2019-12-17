Bengaluru

Railway Recruitment Board satellite office in Hubballi

more-in

The satellite office of the Railway Recruitment Board in Hubballi will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

South Western Railway, in a press release, said that setting up an office in Hubballi would help in conducting exams, verifying documents of candidates and addressing their grievances. “Candidates will also be counselled regarding notifications on vacant posts and on the process of railway recruitment,” the release said. Candidates of north Karnataka will now have direct access to the satellite office for any clarification or assistance in applying and participating in exams, and will not have to travel to Bengaluru for it.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 7:55:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/railway-recruitment-board-satellite-office-in-hubballi/article30326290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY