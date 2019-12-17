Railway Recruitment Board satellite office in Hubballi

The satellite office of the Railway Recruitment Board in Hubballi will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

South Western Railway, in a press release, said that setting up an office in Hubballi would help in conducting exams, verifying documents of candidates and addressing their grievances. “Candidates will also be counselled regarding notifications on vacant posts and on the process of railway recruitment,” the release said. Candidates of north Karnataka will now have direct access to the satellite office for any clarification or assistance in applying and participating in exams, and will not have to travel to Bengaluru for it.