Railway Police trace missing bag fallen from moving train

March 01, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

In swift action, the Mangaluru Railway Police tracked down a trolley bag containing gold and diamond valuables worth ₹8.5 lakh belonging to an elderly couple which had slipped from the moving train and fallen on the track on Monday, February 27.

The complainant, Ravindra M. Shetty, 74, and his wife Shashikala Shetty, 64, were coming to Mangaluru from Mumbai in Matsyagandha express for medical treatment.

While the train was approaching Mangaluru city, the couple started getting their luggage near the door. In the melee, a trolley bag containing gold and diamond valuables slipped through the door and fell on the track while the couple was busy fetching the other bags.

Soon after reaching the station, the couple realised the trolley bag containing valuables was missing and reported to the railway police that the bag had been stolen. Inspector Mohan Kottari gathered the details and on suspicion that it could have fallen off the train, prepared a team and dispatched it to search the track till Suratkal station, where the bag was seen last.

Mr. Kottari also roped in RPF and railway employees to check the track. After six kilometres of search, a railway employee found the bag by the side of the track on the same day and informed the police. The police obtained the picture and contacted Ravindra Shetty to confirm the description of the bag. After confirmation, the couple was called to the station and opened the bag to find the valuables were intact and handed over the bag.

Superintendent of Police (Railways) Soumyalatha appreciated the police work in cracking the case within a few hours of reporting the incident.