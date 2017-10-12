Railway police constable stabbed by chain snatcher

A constable attached to the City Railway police sustained stab injuries when he tried to catch a chain snatcher at Yesvantpur Railway Station on Wednesday evening.

Constable Alladdin (23) was on patrolling duty when he noticed suspect, who was later identified as Mohammed Ali, fleeing after snatching a gold chain from a woman passenger. Mr. Aladdin managed to nab him, but the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed on him on the neck before fleeing from the spot.

Passers-by who noticed this rushed to the constable’s help and shifted him to a private hospital, where he is currently being treated. His condition is said to be out of danger.

The accused is said to be a habitual offender involved in similar chain snatching and robberies. The Yeshwanthpura police have taken up a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.