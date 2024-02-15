GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway police catch two chain-snatchers

February 15, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway police on Thursday arrested two persons involved in a series of chain-snatching from train passengers.

According to the police, the accused K. Balaji, 24, and Kamalanathan S.K., 42, from Chennai and KGF, were working in a catering firm. The duo had borrowed personal loan and failed to repay it.

To return the loan, they planned to rob women passengers. The accused would get into trains, identify the target and snatch the chain before jumping out of the slow moving train, said the police.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims on January 18, a special team was formed, which tracked down the accused and arrested them.

The police recovered 129 grams of gold chains worth ₹4.3 lakh from them.

