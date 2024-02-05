Railway police arrest construction labourer on the charge of killing a man in drunken brawl

February 05, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Cantonment Railway police cracked a murder case within 24 hours and arrested a 28-year-old construction labourer from Ballari on the charge of killing a man in Kyatsandra railway platform in Tumakuru recently.

According to the police, the accused Sunil Basavaraju had come to Tumakuru to visit the Siddaganga Mutt where he had studied to meet his former teachers.

After spending some time in the mutt, the accused went to a local bar and met Kumaraswamy, 28, from Kudligi, Vijayanagara district, and they got acquainted. Later, Kumaraswamy noticed Sunil was carrying ₹19,000 in cash and began to follow him, pestering him to give him some money, said the police.

Sunil tried to avoid him, but Kumaraswamy continued to pester him and the duo had a fight at Platform No. 1. Sunil pushed Kumaraswamy down on the track and stamped him repeatedly before he collapsed and died, according to the police.

Based on a complaint, the Cantonment police analysed the CCTV camera footage and zeroed in on Sunil.