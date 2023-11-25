Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews railway safety

November 25, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

Minister of Railways, Electronics and IT and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday conducted a detailed review of various safety aspects of the Indian Railways.

According to a release from South Western Railway, this review was attended by senior officers of the Ministry as well as by General Managers of 17 Railway Zones across the nation.

In the review meeting, Mr. Vaishnaw emphasised on various aspects of Railway operations such as automatic signalling, working hours of crew, modernisation of railway yards with the infusion of latest technology incorporating latest standards of safety.

Apart from this, he highlighted the need to keep the disaster management teams and equipment ready to meet any challenge in a short time. Further, he instructed the formulation of a fortnightly ‘safety action plan’ at various levels. He also added that this will be reviewed on a regular basis.

Senior officials from SWR headquarters and Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi Divisions took part in this meeting through videoconference, said Aneesh Hegde, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway in a release.

