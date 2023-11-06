Railway head constable arrested for pairing with habitual offender to rob passengers

November 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Investigating a theft case reported in the Cantonment station, the railway police not only arrested a 38-year-old habitual offender, but also his associate, who turned out to be a head constable.

The accused head constable, identified as Siddarama Reddy from Chickballapur railway station, used to move around with habitual offender Sabanna, 38, on trains and the latter would steal valuables from passengers, while Reddy would give him backup in case of any eventualities. The accused would then share the cash and gold valuables among themselves, while dumping laptop, bags and mobile phones in the bushes along the railway track fearing that they would get caught someday.

Using the modus operandi, Sabanna had stolen a bag containing valuables worth ₹10 lakh from Usha Srikumar who was travelling from Thrissur to Bengaluru and jumped from the moving train on August 23. Based on the complaint, the Cantonment police stepped up vigil and managed to catch Sabanna who was moving suspiciously in K.R. Puram railway station looking for targets. Based on detailed questioning, he confessed to the crime and also spilled the beans about Reddy.

Superintendent of Police (Railways) S.K. Soumyalatha suspended Reddy pending inquiry, while four theft cases have been registered against the duo for further investigations.

This adds to a series of embarrassments to the police force. In October 2022, Mahendra Gowda, a head constable attached to the Chandra Layout Police Station in Bengaluru, was arrested for stealing ₹10 lakh from a businessman. The same month, police constable Yellappa attached with Kempegowda International Airport police station was arrested for committing a series of house break thefts.