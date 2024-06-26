ADVERTISEMENT

Railway contract employee caught smuggling 32.8 kg of marijuana from Tripura to Bengaluru

Published - June 26, 2024 12:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

A patrol team of the police found the contraband on questioning him and checking his bags

The Hindu Bureau

The accused disembarked at Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, at Baiyappanahalli, in Bengaluru on June 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Continuing their crackdown on narcotics, Baiyappanahalli railway police seized 32.8 kilograms of marijuana (ganja) being smuggling by a 20-year-old contract employee of Indian Railways from his home town in Tripura to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru on June 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Dipan Das, works as bed roller in Indian Railways on a contract basis. He is suspected to be part of an inter-State drug racket. He had got down at SMVT on his arrival from Agartala (Tripura).

When a patrol team of the police questioned him and checked his bags, they found the contraband. However, two youths who had accompanied him — Suman and Biswajit — managed to escape.

“Dipan Das has been taken into custody for further investigation to ascertain the source of the drugs,” said Soumyalatha S.K., Superintendent of Police (Railways), Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US