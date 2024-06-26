GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Railway contract employee caught smuggling 32.8 kg of marijuana from Tripura to Bengaluru

A patrol team of the police found the contraband on questioning him and checking his bags

Published - June 26, 2024 12:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The accused disembarked at Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, at Baiyappanahalli, in Bengaluru on June 26, 2022.

The accused disembarked at Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, at Baiyappanahalli, in Bengaluru on June 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Continuing their crackdown on narcotics, Baiyappanahalli railway police seized 32.8 kilograms of marijuana (ganja) being smuggling by a 20-year-old contract employee of Indian Railways from his home town in Tripura to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru on June 26.

The accused, Dipan Das, works as bed roller in Indian Railways on a contract basis. He is suspected to be part of an inter-State drug racket. He had got down at SMVT on his arrival from Agartala (Tripura).

When a patrol team of the police questioned him and checked his bags, they found the contraband. However, two youths who had accompanied him — Suman and Biswajit — managed to escape.

“Dipan Das has been taken into custody for further investigation to ascertain the source of the drugs,” said Soumyalatha S.K., Superintendent of Police (Railways), Bengaluru.

