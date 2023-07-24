Railway coach-turned-restaurant to be set up in Bengaluru

July 24, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

South Western Railway(SWR) is planning to set up theme-based rail coach restaurants in two places in Bengaluru.

A senior SWR official said that a rail coach restaurant will be set up in Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station at Majestic and in Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli (SMVT). “The rail coach restaurant will be using a railway coach, which will be modified to suit the tastes of connoisseurs of food. The theme-based rail coach restaurants will begin serving customers by October.”

SWR has already set up a theme-based rail coach restaurant at Sri Siddharoodha Swami Railway Station in Hubballi. The rail coach restaurant is named ‘Bogie Bogie’.

According to officials, the rail coach restaurants will be situated near the main gate of the railway stations. The restaurant will be air-conditioned. Additionally, there will be seating arrangements outside the dining space of the rail coach restaurant, which will be non-air-conditioned. The refurbished railway coach will be decked up with paintings, warm lights and comfortable seats.

For now, the SWR has planned to start only one such restaurant in each station. As per the plan, an empty coach will be allotted to the selected bidders who can convert it into a theme-based restaurant, which will be operational round-the-clock.

The SWR plans to design the restaurant to satiate the taste buds of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian visitors. There will be separate kitchens for preparing vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies. The restaurants will serve both north Indian and south Indian delicacies, with seating capacity of 50 inside the coach restaurant, and few more seats outside the coach.