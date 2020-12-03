Railway Board approves resumption of select suburban trains

For the first time MEMU services will be introduced from city to Hosur

The Railway Board has given its approval for the resumption for some of the suburban rail services in the city, which had been suspended for over eight months due to COVID-19.

The Bengaluru division of South Western Railways (SWR) is likely to resume services, including MEMU/DEMU services on Hindupur-Yeshwanthpur, KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam, Yeshwanthpur-Hassan, and superfast trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The approval was given on Wednesday based on a representation made by the SWR. The Board has also approved MEMU services from the city to Hosur for the first time.

Chief Public Relations Officer of SWR E. Vijaya told The Hindu that in addition to special trains being operational after relaxation of lockdown norms, on Wednesday, the Board gave approval for 26 pairs of trains.

“Based on requests from citizens, the General Manager of the SWR made a representation to the Railway Board on resumption of short distance passenger trains in the Bengaluru area . The proposal on resuming train services on identified routes has been cleared by the Ministry of Railways in a swift manner. Detailed notification indicating number of trips, days of services and others will be notified on Thursday, and trains will start running soon,” the official said.

She added that 12 trains connecting Bengaluru with Mysuru, Hindupur, Hosur, Marikuppam and Bangarpet will start. Trains will be operated in accordance with protocols to reduce the risk of passengers contracting COVID-19.

Regular commuters, who have resumed work, have welcomed this decision. “Before the pandemic and the lockdown, thousands of people travelled on a daily basis from Tumakuru, Kolar and other districts to Bengaluru on local trains. These trains are economical and save time as well. It has been over eight months, and people are spending a huge amount of money on other modes of travel,” said suburban rail activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar.

He added that the authorities should make sure that train services are operated both in the morning and evening hours.