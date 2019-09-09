Rail users seek more local trains, suggest corridors

Carrying forward their campaign for a robust suburban train service, Bengaluru’s suburban rail users have demanded that the South Western Railway (SWR) operate more number of local services by augmenting existing infrastructure.

In a petition submitted to the General Manager of SWR Ajay Kumar Singh on Sunday, the forum of rail users demanded that the SWR introduce one local train at 15 minutes during peak hours and half-an-hour during non-peak hours. The users have also suggested that the SWR introduce local trains on corridors like Mandya–Bangarpet, train to the airport ( Devanahalli), Tumakuru to Hosur, Tumakuru to Bangarpet, and others. The petitioners also demanded that the SWR give impetus to last-mile connectivity from railways stations.

Mr. Singh, after receiving the petition, told the rail users that directions have to come from the higher level on increasing the number of local trains in the city. The petitioners have also appealed to the elected representatives to pressurise the Railway Minister to operate trains for the benefit of people.

The petition also states that the proposed construction of the Cantonment metro station project should be shelved.