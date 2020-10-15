Rail ticket reservation counters will open on October 16

Railways anticipate a surge in demand for seats on festival special trains

Indian Railways will open the computerised Passenger Reservation Centres (PRCs) to the public on October 16.

The counters will be opened in view of an anticipated surge in demand for reserved tickets for festival special trains being operated from October 20 to November 30.

According to a release by South Western Railway, Bangalore division, the PRCs at Malleswaram, Chikkabanavara, Banaswadi, Bengaluru East, Carmelaram, Whitefield, Kuppam, Penukonda, Chikkaballapura, Doddaballapura, Gauribidanaur and Maddur will be opened on October 16. Their working hours will be as they were during the pre-lockdown period, the release stated.

The above PRCs are in addition to 15 reservations centres which are already functioning at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur, Bengaluru Cantonment, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarpet, Yelahanka, Hindupur, Sri Sathyasai Prashanthi Nilayam, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Kengeri, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Tumakaru and Mandya in Bengaluru division of SWR.

Citizens have to follow safety protocols issued by the GoI, such as wearing a mask, social distancing and use of sanitiser, to prevent the spread of COV-19 when they visit the reservation centres, the release said.