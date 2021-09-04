‘Rail Arcade’ proposed at KSR Bengaluru station

Bengaluru

04 September 2021 00:34 IST

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) has invited bids to develop a commercial, leisure and entertainment space for passengers and other customers (non-passengers) at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station. The proposed ‘Rail Arcade’ project will also include food and beverage outlets, shops selling handloom and artifacts, children’s accessories, toys and clothing, a gaming zone, and other commercial establishments. It will be operational 24x7 or as approved by the authorities.

An IRSDC official said that at present over 15,000 sq.ft of open space is available in front of the KSR Bengaluru station. “It is located in the Central Business District area and every day lakhs of people commute from the Majestic area. The station is an ideal location to provide a leisure and entertainment space for both passengers and non-passengers,” he said, adding that they aim to develop it along the lines of leisure and commercial spaces in airports.

The selected agency will operate the arcade for a period of nine years. “In the bidding documents we have provided indicative designs on the development of open space. Bidders can come with their plans which have to meet tender conditions. Many agencies have already shown interest; the bidding date has been extended till September 15,” said the official.

Advertising

Advertising

The IRSDC has barred sale of tobacco items, wine, whiskey or any other alcoholic drinks at the arcade. Beef and pork, too, shall not be used in any form in any food items.

300 visitors to tunnel aquarium daily

In June, the IRSDC opened a tunnel aquarium at KSR Bengaluru, which helped the Railways as the concessionaire is paying ₹2 lakh per month. “The aquarium has come up on un-utilised space. The initiative has been appreciated by the people, with the aquarium seeing a footfall of 300 visitors every day. On similar line,s other experience zones will be opened for the general public in the coming days.”