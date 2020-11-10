Raid on KAS officer yields documents of 200 properties

10 November 2020 07:26 IST

The officer, Dr. B. Sudha, is administrator of the Department of IT&BT

Documents of over 200 properties, details of 50 banks accounts, ₹36 lakh in cash and bank deposits worth ₹3.5 crore were among the items recovered during the raids carried out by officials of the ACB in the last two days on the houses and offices belonging to Dr. B. Sudha, administrator of the Department of IT&BT.

The officials carried out the raids on seven places belonging to relatives and friends of Sudha in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Udupi.

ACB officials are verifying the seized documents.

In an official release, the ACB said that over 200 property documents, GPAs and agreement papers were recovered during the raids. These were apart from 50 bank account belonging to Sudha and her relatives.

Officials also seized ₹36,89,000 from the houses which were raided, as well as bank deposit details of ₹3.5 crore. Officials have also seized 3.7 kg of gold valuables and 10.5 kg of silver articles from the houses.