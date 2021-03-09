Bengaluru

Raid on Kannada film producer

As part of an ongoing investigation into a drug racket, the East division police searched the residence and office of Kannada film producer Shankar Gowda at Dollars Colony on Monday night. The search was carried out based on information provided by an accused in the case.

The police seized his mobile phone and laptop, and have summoned the producer for questioning.

On February 26, the police had arrested three foreign nationals who were allegedly involved in drug peddling and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹3.5 crore from them. They had allegedly named former Bigg Boss contestant Mastan Chandra, whose residence the police had raided. Based on information gathered, the police also raided Gowda’s residence.

