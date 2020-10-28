Raid on gambling leads policemen to their own colleagues in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

When the Puttenahalli police were conducting a raid on a hotel after being informed about gambling, little did they know that they would be arresting some of their own.

A birthday party involving nine men at a hotel in J.P. Nagar recently had surprise visitors when the Puttenahalli police, who raided the room based on a tip-off, caught them gambling, along with ₹54,540 in cash.

It was only later that they discovered that of the nine arrested, seven were their own colleagues, working in different police stations across the city. The incident has been taken up seriously by the higher-ups in the police force.

Inspector R.S. Choudhari, who carried out the raid, reported the matter to Harish Pande, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), who directed him to register an FIR against the accused, charging them under various sections of the Karnataka Police Act.

Inquiries revealed that the accused policemen were attending the birthday party of one of their friends. On Tuesday, they decided to get together at a hotel in J.P. Nagar after duty and started gambling after the usual cutting of cake. However, the jurisdictional police got a tip-off that a group of people had taken up a room in the hotel for gambling.

Taking serious note of the issue, Mr. Pande has initiated an inquiry into the matter, based on which disciplinary action will be taken. “This incident amounts to indiscipline and dereliction of duty,” a senior police officer probing the incident said.