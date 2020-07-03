Raid on brothel, 27 women rescued

03 July 2020 20:06 IST

Three persons were arrested; all of them will be tested for COVID-19

The police raided a large brothel running out of a two-storey independent house in Puttenahalli and rescued 27 women, making it one of the biggest raids against prostitution in recent times. During the raid, they arrested Yogesh, a man from Rajasthan who is allegedly the main pimp, and two customers Ayaz and Patarullah.

Of the 27 women rescued and now handed over to the government shelter home, nine each are from Nepal and Punjab, four from Delhi, two from Maharashtra and one each from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir, said the police.

The racket came up in the last one month. When neighbours got a wind of it, they complained, said sources.

“This is a new brothel that has come up during lockdown. Prior to the pandemic, we had shut down various dance bars in the city and rescued women. Now that they are closed, Yogesh got some of the women together and started running this brothel,” a senior official said.

A Central Crime Branch police officer said that it was ‘shocking’ that during a pandemic, the brothel was able to find customers regularly. “The police party that conducted the raid had to go in with all safety gear as a precautionary measure against the virus,” said the CCB sleuth.

All those rescued and arrested will be tested for COVID-19.