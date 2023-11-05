Ragpicker finds 23 bundles of fake U.S. dollars, hands them over to police after three days

November 05, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

When Saleman S.K., 39, from West Bengal, went to pick up plastic materials on the Nagawara railway track on Thursday, he found a clean plastic cover with lots of bills.

Mr. Saleman opened the packet and inhaled some chemical and fell sick. He further found 23 bundles of currency along with a note neatly wrapped in the cover. It turned out to be $3 million.

As he began to feel sick, he managed to get home along with the packet and slept off. He took two days to recover and later informed Kaleemullah R., a city-based social activist.

Mr. Kaleemullah took him and the plastic cover to hand it over to the City Police Commissioner. After a close examination of the currency, the police revealed that the notes were fake and part of the infamous “black dollar scam”.

The police have asked Mr. Saleman to show the place where he found the packet to initiate a probe.

“This kind of misfortune should not happen to anyone. I was sick and did not sleep properly in addition to losing three days of daily wage,” Mr. Saleman lamented.

