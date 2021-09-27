Ragi Kana to reopen on Gandhi Jayanti

Ragi Kana Santhe, the cultural hub and Sunday market for handmade products, will be reopened on October 2, with a two-day santhe on the theme of handloom and khadi. Retired IPS officer Dr. Ajai Kumar Singh will inaugurate the two-day programme.
Nishanth Gurav, a research fellow in the field of ethnobotany, will render songs in memory of Mahatma Gandhi. There will be a Bharatanatyam performance by Suhasini Koulagi on issues related to degrading the environment and ecology, the plight of farmers, among others.
The second day’s programme will feature a discussion on ‘Current Challenges of Khadi and Handloom’.
There will be a wide variety of handmade products for sale over two days. For details, mail ragikana.culturalhub@gmail.com or call 9972676426, 9980043911.