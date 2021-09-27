Ragi Kana to reopen on Gandhi Jayanti

A wide variety of handmade products will be on sale over two days

Ragi Kana Santhe, the cultural hub and Sunday market for handmade products, will be reopened on October 2, with a two-day santhe on the theme of handloom and khadi. Retired IPS officer Dr. Ajai Kumar Singh will inaugurate the two-day programme.

Nishanth Gurav, a research fellow in the field of ethnobotany, will render songs in memory of Mahatma Gandhi. There will be a Bharatanatyam performance by Suhasini Koulagi on issues related to degrading the environment and ecology, the plight of farmers, among others.

The second day’s programme will feature a discussion on ‘Current Challenges of Khadi and Handloom’.

There will be a wide variety of handmade products for sale over two days. For details, mail ragikana.culturalhub@gmail.com or call 9972676426, 9980043911.