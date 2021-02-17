Raghavendra Rajkumar hospitalised

17 February 2021 01:20 IST

Kannada actor-producer Raghavendra Rajkumar was hospitalised on Tuesday evening. The son of legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar was reportedly suffering from mild palpitations.

A press statement from Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwantpur, said: “Film star Raghavendra Rajkumar has been admitted in Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwantpur with mild palpitations on the evening of February 16. He is admitted for observation and is currently stable.”

