Bengaluru

Raghavendra Rajkumar hospitalised

Kannada actor-producer Raghavendra Rajkumar was hospitalised on Tuesday evening. The son of legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar was reportedly suffering from mild palpitations.

A press statement from Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwantpur, said: “Film star Raghavendra Rajkumar has been admitted in Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwantpur with mild palpitations on the evening of February 16. He is admitted for observation and is currently stable.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2021 1:23:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/raghavendra-rajkumar-hospitalised/article33855334.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY