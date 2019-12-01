Races to be held at turf club as scheduled

Races will be held as scheduled at Bangalore Turf Club (BTC), said members of the managing committee on Sunday, as the State government has not directed them to stop activities contrary to a direction from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the State legislature.

The PAC, led by Congress MLA H.K. Patil, had recently directed the government to ensure “closure of all activities, including racing, from December 2” at the BTC. However, a steward of the managing committee told The Hindu that they had not received any notice or communication from the government asking them to seize operations. “We are continuing with all races as scheduled,” he said, and added that such a direction was not possible as the matter was sub judice.

An agreement between the government and the BTC ended on December 31, 2009. The then government had sent a notice to the BTC to vacate the land. The government had fixed 10% of the turnover of the BTC as rent, which the club has reportedly not paid since 2010. The PAC has asked the Public Works Department to recover the outstanding rent of ₹32.86 crore from the BTC.

However, a senior BTC member well-versed with the legal battle said the land was allotted by the then Mysore Maharaja for racing and the BTC would hold the land as long as races were held regularly on the property. “A special leave petition is pending before the Supreme Court over the issue and the government has agreed to maintain status quo. Now the PAC cannot direct closure of the BTC,” he said.