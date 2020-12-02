Race to complete white-topping ahead of Aero India

The stretch connecting ORR to Bagalur Main Road is an alternate route to Kempegowda International Airport

During an inspection on Tuesday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta directed officials to complete white-topping work on Thanisandra Main Road by January-end. The stretch connecting Outer Ring Road to Bagalur Main Road, where work has been undertaken, is also an alternate route to Kempegowda International Airport, and the number of vehicles using it is expected to increase when Aero India 2021 is held in the first week of February

With this in mind, the contractor has been directed to employ more men and deploy machinery wherever required. Motorists and residents have been complaining about the slow pace of work as alternate roads are riddled with potholes while some have been dug up for the laying of underground drainage and water pipelines. Officials were directed to repair such stretches immediately.

Mr. Gupta also inspected the 459-metre-long, four-lane flyover that is being constructed at Rashtrothana Junction. He directed officials to complete development of the service roads soon.