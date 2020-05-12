Race on to complete bus lane before BMTC services resume

Starting from where they left off before the COVID-19 pandemic hit normal life, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has resumed the installation of plastic bollards and demarcation of stretches with red paint along the bus priority lane between Tin Factory and Silk Board on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The civic body had started installing plastic bollards along the lane in the last week of February, but had to stop work owing to COVID-19 in the third week of May.

A BBMP engineer said the work was being carried out in shifts, with reduced workforce and all precautionary measures. “Because of shortage of bollards, for the time being we are installing bollards every two metres at many places. We are expecting the delivery of more bollards after May 17. Bollards will then be installed every metre, as planned earlier.”

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation official said if bollards are installed by the time the BMTC starts operating buses, it would help in speedy stabilisation of operations.

Citizens are happy there will be physical barriers on the bus lane before ORR returns to normal traffic. Srinivas Alavilli of Citizens for Bengaluru, which conducted the #NimbusExpress Bus Yatra, said the agencies concerned should take advantage of the lockdown restrictions so that the bus priority lane is more efficient and effective when ORR returns to normalcy.

K.G. Mohan, an active participant in the bus lane awareness campaign, said the agencies concerned should seize this moment to extend the facility to other corridors. “This is the right time and way to bring about behavioural change in motorists with initiatives such as bus priority lane,” he said.

In the early days, metal bollards were installed on ORR during the trial run. However, because of fear of accidents and as many of them were damaged, the metal bollards were removed.