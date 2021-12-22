Race event at Nandi Hills draws flak

22 December 2021 21:57 IST

Environmentalists say organisers have ignored geologists’ caution

A car and bike race event titled “Race to the Clouds” scheduled at Nandi Hills has drawn flak from environmentalists as the region witnessed landslides in August due to heavy rain.

The organisers have scheduled bike and car race at the popular tourist destination on December 24 and 25 and brochures indicate that departments such as Tourism and Youth Empowerment and Sports are part of the event.

Environment activists have accused the departments of allowing the event by ignoring caution given by geologists after the landslides.

Former member of the Wildlife Board Joseph Hoover said, “We are not against racing, but Nandi Hills is not the place for such events. Let them organise the event at other places. Authorities concerned showed insensitivity to the concerns raised by the geologists after the landslide incident. Such motor racing events had been cancelled in the past when the authorities were briefed about eco-sensitive area regulations.”

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Chikkaballapur Latha R. said, “The organisers have sought permission from several departments to organise the event. From the district administration, no final decision has not been taken yet.”