R-Day 2024 celebrations | Intruder detained after security breach in Bengaluru, investigation underway

January 26, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police officials and security personnel at the Parade Ground detained the man and are currently investigating the motive behind his entry

The Hindu Bureau

A man tried to disrupt the motorcycle display during Republic Day celebrations at the Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on January 26. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

During the Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on January 26, a man, identified as Parashuram, attempted to illegally enter the Parade Ground to disrupt the motorcycle display.

Police officials and security personnel detained the man from the ground and are currently investigating the motive behind his entry to the ground.

According to police officials, upon being taken away from the ground, the man was saying that he was upset with the government. “The person jumped off from the media box designated for journalists during the event. The investigation is in progress, and additional details will be disclosed,” a senior police official said.

According to people present in the gallery, the man reportedly threw placards on the ground. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had hoisted the flag and addressed the gathering minutes before this incident.

