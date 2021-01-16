Questions raised over sanitation, group ‘D’ workers being vaccinated first

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said it was the Prime Minister’s gesture to recognise the hard work put in by sanitation workers all through during the pandemic

Questions have been raised over the government’s decision to vaccinate sanitation and group ‘D’ workers first in every vaccine session site on Saturday.

“Why cannot elected representatives be the first to get the vaccine? Why are the group ‘D’ workers, who are always considered at the last in all other aspects being made to get it first. This is unfair,” said an activist.

However, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said it was the Prime Minister’s gesture to recognise the hard work put in by sanitation workers all through during the pandemic. “Politicians would have been given the vaccine in the first phase, but sanitation workers are the health warriors in the true sense. In all the 243 centres, sanitation workers will be the first to get the jab,” he said.

As many as 23,400 of the total 7.17 registered healthcare workers will get vaccinated on Saturday. The State has a stock of 8,14,500 doses of vaccine (including 20,000 doses of Covaxin) and the initial phase is expected to be completed within a week, he said.

Calling upon people not to believe rumours and misinformation about adverse events of vaccination, the Minister said: “People should not be misled by rumours on social media. Only information provided on official government handles is authentic.” Lactating mothers, pregnant women and those allergic to vaccines will not be vaccinated, he added.

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad inspected the eight vaccine sites in the city to review the preparedness. “BBMP has been allocated 1,05,000 doses of Covishield vaccine and the same has been distributed to the eight centres. As many as 100 beneficiaries in each vaccine site will be vaccinated on Saturday. From January 18, vaccination will begin in all the 760 centres that come under BBMP limits and all arrangements have been made,” he said.

Co-WIN portal

The Commissioner said the Chief Secretary has directed that beneficiary registration on Co-WIN portal that had been stopped on January 12 can be resumed from January 24. “After the second phase registrations, the date of vaccination will be fixed. The second phase will include staff of BBMP, BWSS, Police, Revenue and other allied departments. To avoid any Internet connectivity issues, all centres have been provided with two or three Internet connections.