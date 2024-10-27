Question over non-literary personality as Kannada Sahitya Sammelana president sparks debate

A heated debate has erupted in literary circles over the idea of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) appointing people from outside the field of literature to preside over the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, to be held in Mandya on December 20, 21, and 22.

The debate follows various organisations submitting proposals to the KSP to consider the names of many non-literary personalities -- including former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, religious leaders such as Nirmalanandanatha Swami, Shivaratri Desikendra Swami, Abhinava Gavisiddeswara Swami, D. Veerendra Heggade, and sports personalities like G.R. Vishwanath.

There are no specific rules or provisions in the bylaws of KSP regarding the selection of the president of the sahitya sammelana. The executive committee of the KSP has the power to select the president. However, since it was first held in 1915, literary personalities have mostly presided over the event, with some exceptions in the early years.

“It is only a public debate. This was not initiated by the KSP, but came after representations by various organisations. The KSP has not yet taken any decision in this regard. An executive committee meeting will be held on October 28 and an appropriate decision will be taken,” said Mahesh Joshi, president of KSP.

On October 21, various progressive organisations and literary personalities protested against the KSP and submitted a petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya.

S.G. Siddaramaiah, writer and former chief of Kannada Development Authority, said: “If a non-literary figure has to be considered, then the KSP should drop the word sahitya from its name. The KSP was founded by the King of Mysore Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. However, he never aspired to become the president of the sahitya samelana.”

Writer and critic M.S. Asha Devi said: “This is a conference of the Kannada world and literature is a dominant theme. But topics including agriculture, economy, science, and social issues are also discussed. There should be no objection if the president of the sammelana is someone who has rendered extraordinary service to Kannada. However, politicians and religious heads should not be made presidents of the sammelana for any reason. More importantly, women should be selected as presidents of the sahitya sammelana.”

Jayaprakash Gowda, writer from Mandya and former president of KSP, Mandya district, said: “It is the right of any organisation to recommend names. However, the selection of the president of the sammelana will be based on collective opinion of all the districts presidents or by voting”.

Meanwhile, an executive committee meeting of KSP is set to be held shortly to select the president of the Sammelana. “In this meeting, many presidents of all districts have decided to insist on considering only literary persons. If the KSP president does not agree, we will boycott the meeting,” said a district president of KSP who did not wish to be named.

With bypolls announced for three assembly constituencies in the State and the code of conduct in force, KSP has written to the Election Commission of India seeking clarity on whether executive committee meeting can be held on the fixed date. “After the Commission’s reply, a decision will be taken,” said Mr. Joshi.