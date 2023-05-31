May 31, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sweating it out in the scorching summer heat, compelled to judiciously use scarce water, Bengalureans are always under a looming threat: Drinking water contamination, which plays havoc with their lives every time sewage enters the system. Is there a quick way to spot the mixture, arrest the accelerating slide in water quality and minimise damage?

In localities across Bengaluru, contamination is a disturbing daily threat. Trenches dug up for sewage lines that cut through water lines, flooded sewage drains overflowing or intruding into leaky Cauvery lines, old, worn-out pipes long past their expiry date … Inevitably, contamination drives a sudden spike in the maximum permissible Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) and microbial mix in water.

Sultanpalya incident

Last week, this mixture had the entire Sultanpalya locality in a tizzy. Residents had to empty their sumps and storage tanks to flush out the stinking water.

One resident complained, “Returning from a trip, I found that my 2,000-litre sump was stinking. Unaware, my daughter consumed the water and fell sick for days. We had to rely on costly water tankers. There was no help from authorities.”

Entry of water-contaminated-by-sewage can disrupt the entire supply system of a household.

“Larvae enter the tank, and entire lines will have to be cleaned. It can lead to all kinds of health complications. In fact, small amounts of sewage can contaminate entire neighbourhoods,” says B. Nagappa, a former scientific officer attached to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

How to check if water is contaminated

At the consumer level, early detection of contamination is critical. Water expert and Biome Environmental Solutions founder S. Vishwanath talks about a simple method to spot microbial contamination: The Residual Chlorine Test, where a few drops of a solution added to water in a handheld device changes the colour and indicates the level of residual chlorine.

Vishwanath explains, “Typical residual chlorine should be 2 parts per million. Then you don’t have to fear anything. The results are immediate. Nowadays, you get chlorine tablets. One tablet dropped into 500 litres of water can disinfect it, or you use potassium permanganate for treatment.”

The Hydrogen Sulphide (H 2 S) Vial Test detects the presence of E. coli bacteria in water. “You put water into that vial, and observe for 24 hours. If it turns black, there is e-coli. So, you make sure you either boil or filter the water before you drink.”

Nagappa suggests that people suspecting contamination should first look out for any change in smell, indicating the presence of larvae in the tank, and immediately alert BWSSB. “Usually, the entire street gets affected. Excess chlorination kills the remaining bacteria. Leave it for six hours, and the smell will go away.”

To test bacteriological contamination, consumers will have to collect the sample manually and send it to laboratories. The contamination, if any, is confirmed only after incubating the sample for 24 hours.

Water quality

Increased temperatures also lead to bacterial growth, and algal blooms in water sources. Besides, as experts point out, water bodies made summer-ready by adding chemicals should be filtered the right way before consumption. Any dilution could endanger health due to a spike in chemicals, microorganisms and germs.

TDS, the total concentration of dissolved substances in drinking water, comprises Sodium, Magnesium, Calcium, Potassium, and a small amount of organic matter. TDS originates from natural sources, sewage, urban run-offs, industrial effluents, chemicals in the treatment process and chemical fertilisers. Elevated TDS levels lend the water a bitter, salty or brackish taste.

A recent study showed that in seven out of 10 areas tested in Bengaluru, the maximum TDS rate in the available water far exceeded the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) limit of 500 mg/litre. In many localities of Marathahalli Colony, the maximum TDS stood at 1,130 mg/l in March 2023. The max TDS in pockets of HSR Layout was recorded as 780 mg/l, and a high of 933 mg/l in Bommanahalli. In Bommanahalli, even the average TDS was way above the limit at 613.14 mg/l.

The study, by DrinkPrime, also showed that the areas studied had high levels of water hardness in pockets. Water with less than 60 Parts Per Million (PPM) is considered soft, in the range of 60-120 PPM as moderately hard, and water with more than 120 PPM is categorised as hard. The average Total Hardness was as high as 400 PPM in Whitefield, 421.42 PPM in Bommanahalli, 412.33 PPM in Yelahanka, and 379.66 in HSR Layout.

Purifying Cauvery water

Though designated for drinking, Cauvery water goes through an elaborate treatment process before it enters the distribution network of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

“There are pathogens everywhere because of litter decay, bird and animal excreta. Even if the quality is fit for drinking, you will have to treat it before use,” says B. Nagappa, a former scientific officer attached to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

Before it reaches Bengaluru homes, the water is treated in five stages.

Nagappa explains, “It is first treated with coagulants using seven-eight chemicals, stirred with Potash alum, Sodium alum … Once the coagulants dissolve, floating particles settle in a settling tank. After sand filtration, the water is chlorinated to ensure it is free of bacteria. Only then is it distributed to the population.”

Drinking water, the BIS mandates, should be free from microscopic organisms, like, algae, zooplankton, flagellates, parasites and toxin-producing organisms. “In practice, >0.5 mg/l of free chlorine for an hour is sufficient to inactivate the virus, even in water that was originally polluted, provided the water is free from particulates and organic matter,” states a BIS document.