The Coalition for Sex Workers and Sexuality Minority Rights (CSMR) is organising a Queer Habba from October 19 onwards, which will lead up to the annual Namma Pride march on November 24. This will be the twelfth installment of the pride march in Bengaluru.

The habba will see a host of events ranging from garage sales to drag shows and seminars in various locations across the city. The organisers hope to spread awareness among citizens and address stereotypes and taboos that members of the LGBTQ community face every day.

“It has been a year since the decriminalisation of Article 377, and yet there is latent stigma. We are reaching out to a lot of schools and colleges, and conducting sensitisation programmes and panel discussions. The institutions have been welcoming of these endeavours” said Ayaan Syed, a member of the community who has been in the frontline of organising Namma Pride.

The habba will include poster-making workshops, potlucks and talks. “Through these events, we hope to talk about mental health issues plaguing the community, and have discussions and workshops for people struggling with their sexual identity or preferences” he added.

The organisers hope to raise funds through these events, which also serve to bring the community together.

Treesa Shaju, a lesbian from Bengaluru who is interning at a non-profit organisation, believes there is a need to built support system for LGBTQs in the city. “A lot of people are isolated, and this needs to change. There is a prevailing economic hierarchy with a majority of upper class individuals in the forefront, which has to change” she said.

She made a case for a more inclusive approach to Namma Pride. “For people who are not on social media or do not speak English, we have been printing pamphlets in Kannada,” she added.

This year’s theme of Namma Pride is ‘Walk of Tribute and Remembrance’ to pay homage to activists who have been battling tirelessly for the community’s rights. The events will be held at TBA-Bangalore, Jayamahal grounds, Cubbon Park, Alternative Law Forum (ALF), and Infantry Road. For more information, reach out to https://nammapride.lgbtq.co.in/