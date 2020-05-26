Quarantine exemption for on-duty Ministers

Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda did not go into institutional quarantine after landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday. The Minister was returning from Delhi, which the Karnataka government considers a ‘high-risk’ area.

After coming out of the airport, Mr. Gowda took his official car. He said the State government protocol of undergoing institutional quarantine did not apply to him as he was discharging duties that fell under the bracket of ‘essential services’. He told the media that he had to coordinate with various States and authorities on the supply of pharmaceuticals. He also maintained that for over 60 days he was staying in Delhi and was returning to Bengaluru only resuming operations.

DVS tests negative

Officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare visited Mr. Gowda’s house for a swab sample later. He tested negative.

The Department has issued an addendum to the Standard Operating Procedures for inter-State passengers. The order exempts the quarantine requirements for Ministers of Union or State governments and officials who are on official duty and travelling across States. “Any person who gets a negative COVID-19 test certificate which is not more than two days old from the date of the journey will be exempted from institutional quarantine. Such a person will be asked to go for 14 days of home quarantine,” the order states.

“As Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, I am overseeing the supply of medicines to fight COVID-19 across the country. In the Ministry, we have been getting ourselves tested every three days and my profile on the Aarogya Setu app is green. This is not the first time I have travelled out of Delhi.,” he said.