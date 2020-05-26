Bengaluru

Quarantine exemption for on-duty Ministers

Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda did not go into institutional quarantine after landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday. The Minister was returning from Delhi, which the Karnataka government considers a ‘high-risk’ area.

After coming out of the airport, Mr. Gowda took his official car. He said the State government protocol of undergoing institutional quarantine did not apply to him as he was discharging duties that fell under the bracket of ‘essential services’. He told the media that he had to coordinate with various States and authorities on the supply of pharmaceuticals. He also maintained that for over 60 days he was staying in Delhi and was returning to Bengaluru only resuming operations.

DVS tests negative

Officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare visited Mr. Gowda’s house for a swab sample later. He tested negative.

The Department has issued an addendum to the Standard Operating Procedures for inter-State passengers. The order exempts the quarantine requirements for Ministers of Union or State governments and officials who are on official duty and travelling across States. “Any person who gets a negative COVID-19 test certificate which is not more than two days old from the date of the journey will be exempted from institutional quarantine. Such a person will be asked to go for 14 days of home quarantine,” the order states.

“As Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, I am overseeing the supply of medicines to fight COVID-19 across the country. In the Ministry, we have been getting ourselves tested every three days and my profile on the Aarogya Setu app is green. This is not the first time I have travelled out of Delhi.,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 1:08:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/quarantine-exemption-for-on-duty-ministers/article31675212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY