Quantum of festival waste dips

Officials attribute this to low-key celebrations

With the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, the celebrations of Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami have been low-key. This has been reflected in the quantum of festival waste generated, say officials of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) cell of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Festival waste, largely comprising banana stems, ash gourds and flowers, was generated over the past two days. Every year, around 20% excess waste is generated during the last two days of Dasara festival. This year, however, with celebrations low-key, the waste generated was just around 10% in excess, officials added.

The civic body had identified traditional markets and other vending places, and organised additional trips by compactors and auto tippers to clear the waste.

However, in many places, the waste-laden vehicles were still seen parked by the side of the roads.

This, SWM cell officials, explained was because all processing plants and even the landfill were closed on the occasion of Ayudha Puja.

Every day, the BBMP has been sending nearly 1,500 tonnes of waste to the six waste processing plants. Around 300 truck loads of mixed waste are dumped in the landfill at Mittaganahalli.

“On Sunday, none of the plants functioned. That apart, just a little over 100 loads were dumped in the landfill. Additional trips were made to the processing plants on Monday, and over 400 loads were dumped in the landfill,” an official said.