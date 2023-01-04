HamberMenu
Quack who cheated senior citizen arrested in Bengaluru

January 04, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old quack was among three people the Wilson garden police arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as an Ayurvedic doctor and cheating a businessman of ₹8 lakh promising treatment.

The accused used to move around temples and public places, befriend senior citizens, and introduce them to “the best Ayurvedic doctor” administering non-invasive and painless therapies.

The accused had met the father of Pankaj Rathod, a businessman residing in Shantinagar, and referred him to Mallik as the best Ayurvedic doctor in town, to treat his aged and ailing wife having infection and swelling in the leg. The accused, when contacted, promised to cure the infection and took ₹8 lakh and escaped, said the police.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down Dr. Mallik, whose original name is Mohammed Sameen from Rajasthan, along with his relatives Saif, 25, and Mohammed Rais, 55.

The accused were running a roadside clinic in Nelamangala offering “Ayurvedic” and fake medicine to people for chronic illnesses. The police recovered ₹3.5 lakh, four cars, and three bikes from the accused and remanded them in judicial custody.

