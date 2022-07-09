PWD to fell 4,260 trees and transplant 2,104 for six road-widening projects around Bengaluru

A total of 7,500 trees to be impacted by the road-widening projects around the city

With thousands of trees set to be felled for infrastructure development around Bengaluru, Karnataka’s Public Works Department (PWD) has undertaken a massive tree transplantation programme in six major road-widening projects involving 154.82 km.

According to official sources in the PWD, about 7,500 trees would be affected by road-widening works around Bengaluru. Of them, 2,104 trees would be transplanted to around lakes and barren land in the city and on the outskirts of the city. As many as 4,260 trees are identified for felling, while 1,136 have been identified for retention.

A six-member expert committee of the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK, Bengaluru, has suggested a methodology for transplantation of trees.

Road projects

Sources said the KRDL has taken up road-widening works from Budigere Cross on the national highway to KIA via Bengaluru; Nelamangala to Madhure via Gollahalli; Madhure to Devanahalli Road via Rajanakunte; Bidadi to Jigani via Harohalli; Bannerghatta to Anekal via Jigani; and Anekal to Katanallur Gate on NH-4 via Attibele, Sarjapur, Varthur, totalling 154.82 km.

Tree transplantation process undertaken by the KRDL at Budigere Cross in Bengaluru.

Types of trees that are identified for transplantation include gulmohar, sissoo, honge, kaya, arali, bevu, basari, neelgiri, acacia, and cassia fistula.

A total of 18 locations have been identified for the transplantation of trees. Transplantation would be taken up around lakes/tanks of Hoskote, Hessarghatta, Sonnenahalli, Shanubhoganahalli, Mailanahalli, Dibbur, Singanayakanahalli, Gantiganahalli, Nalasandra, Haragadde, Arehalli, Yamare, Gunjur, Bettakore forest area, and areas of Anchebere Madappanadoddi, Krishna Doddi, and Mandur, sources told The Hindu on Saturday. Machinery such as earthmovers, tractors, tippers, and cranes would be used in the transplantation process.

Care for trees

The transplanted trees should be watered daily for about three years, said expert committee headed by C. Nagarajaiah, professor, Department of Forestry and Environment, UAS, GKVK.

Experts said all the transplanted trees should be inspected for disease infestation or insect attack every week. Infestation should be reported to authorities concerned for carrying out remedial measures by spraying approved insecticide or fungicide. Further, experts said necessary silvicultural practices should be followed, based on the nutrient deficiency.

Other factors that determine the health of a transplanted tree included location, type of soil, nature of root structure, and species of the tree.

Public Works Minister C.C. Patil has issued a circular instructing department engineers to make maximum efforts to save trees while constructing buildings of colleges and courts in urban areas. Nearly 1,500 trees have been transplanted in different road projects in the State.